pNetwork Price Tops $0.71 (PNT)

pNetwork (CURRENCY:PNT) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 15th. One pNetwork coin can now be bought for $0.71 or 0.00001622 BTC on exchanges. pNetwork has a market cap of $32.61 million and $11.41 million worth of pNetwork was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, pNetwork has traded 3.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002271 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004112 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001117 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00038599 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $46.41 or 0.00105356 BTC.

pNetwork Profile

pNetwork is a coin. It launched on June 18th, 2020. pNetwork’s total supply is 84,602,225 coins and its circulating supply is 45,650,679 coins. pNetwork’s official website is p.network . pNetwork’s official message board is medium.com/@provablethings . pNetwork’s official Twitter account is @ptokens_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for pNetwork is https://reddit.com/r/pTokens and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “pNetwork Token is a blockchain-to-human interface simplifying the interaction between the Ethereum and Bitcoin blockchains and its users. pNetwork Token is a new blockchain asset experience providing an easy and secure way to buy, transfer, spend, and exchange cryptocurrencies without relying on any central authority. pNetwork Token offers all the tools and services required by users to fully manage their tokens and cryptocurrencies. It is a multicurrency and multiasset wallet; hybrid exchange; ICO Engine to participate in token sales; branded debit card and much more. Also, pNetwork Token supports all the ERC20 tokens automatically. “

Buying and Selling pNetwork

