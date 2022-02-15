POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK) Senior Officer Sells C$21,750.00 in Stock

POET Technologies Inc. (CVE:PTK) Senior Officer Kevin Barnes sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.87, for a total value of C$21,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 117,463 shares in the company, valued at C$102,192.81.

Shares of PTK traded up C$0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting C$0.93. 44,285 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 148,313. The stock has a market cap of C$326.92 million and a P/E ratio of -12.74. POET Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of C$0.73 and a 52-week high of C$1.58. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.87. The company has a current ratio of 12.65, a quick ratio of 12.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88.

Get POET Technologies alerts:

POET Technologies (CVE:PTK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 23rd. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C($0.01). On average, analysts predict that POET Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POET Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells discrete and integrated opto-electronic solutions in Canada, the United States, and Singapore. It offers integration solutions based on the POET Optical Interposer, a novel platform that allows the seamless integration of electronic and photonic devices into a single multi-chip module using advanced wafer-level semiconductor manufacturing techniques and packaging methods.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for POET Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POET Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.