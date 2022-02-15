Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Invests $2 Million in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 17,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,997,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NET. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Cloudflare by 4.0% during the third quarter. Jasper Ridge Partners L.P. now owns 137,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,533,000 after purchasing an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Cloudflare by 7.6% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 222,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,119,000 after acquiring an additional 15,661 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB increased its position in Cloudflare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 357,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,224,000 after acquiring an additional 9,335 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 51,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,772,000 after buying an additional 3,842 shares during the period. Finally, Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its holdings in Cloudflare by 27.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 50,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,639,000 after buying an additional 10,642 shares during the period. 66.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Cloudflare news, Director Katrin Suder sold 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.82, for a total transaction of $622,830.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Michelle Zatlyn sold 33,330 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.48, for a total value of $3,249,008.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 595,355 shares of company stock valued at $87,580,294. 20.69% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE NET opened at $105.56 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.71 and a 200 day simple moving average of $139.45. Cloudflare, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.96 and a 52-week high of $221.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 8.51 and a current ratio of 8.51. The stock has a market cap of $33.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -150.80 and a beta of 0.53.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on NET shares. Stifel Europe upped their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $113.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial reduced their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $240.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Cloudflare from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $212.00 to $144.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cloudflare in a report on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Cloudflare from $210.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $147.98.

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

