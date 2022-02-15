Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New $2.09 Million Investment in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 5,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,091,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Moderna by 257.7% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 19,198 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,388,000 after purchasing an additional 13,831 shares during the period. Horizon Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $2,137,000. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al increased its position in shares of Moderna by 157.5% in the third quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 23,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,197,000 after purchasing an additional 14,618 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Moderna by 12.5% in the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 427,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,018,000 after purchasing an additional 47,649 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Moderna in the third quarter worth $219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.11% of the company’s stock.

MRNA has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Moderna in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $304.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America raised Moderna from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $135.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Redburn Partners raised Moderna from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Moderna from $315.00 to $213.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.87.

Shares of MRNA opened at $142.47 on Tuesday. Moderna, Inc. has a 1 year low of $117.34 and a 1 year high of $497.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.25. The company has a market capitalization of $57.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.93 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $213.89 and a 200-day moving average of $304.77.

In other Moderna news, President Stephen Hoge sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.29, for a total value of $3,012,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 9,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.57, for a total value of $2,111,130.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 338,513 shares of company stock valued at $83,789,731 over the last 90 days. 19.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Moderna Company Profile

Moderna, Inc engages in the development of transformative medicines based on messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA). Its product pipeline includes the following modalities: prophylactic vaccines, cancer vaccines, intratumoral immuno-oncology, localized regenerative therapeutics, systemic secreted therapeutics, and systemic intracellular therapeutics.

