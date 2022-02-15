Point72 Hong Kong Ltd Makes New Investment in Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 106,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,735,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 167.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 440,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,187,000 after purchasing an additional 275,745 shares during the last quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 27,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 272.2% in the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 4,644,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,840,000 after purchasing an additional 3,396,568 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 69.6% in the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 15,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 6,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 45.2% in the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 23,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,463 shares during the last quarter. 95.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Compass Point raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.35.

In related news, CEO James F. Risoleo sold 7,110 shares of Host Hotels & Resorts stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $121,936.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HST stock opened at $17.93 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 12.04 and a current ratio of 12.04. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a one year low of $14.67 and a one year high of $19.02. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.81. The company has a market capitalization of $12.80 billion, a PE ratio of -31.46 and a beta of 1.29.

Host Hotels & Resorts Profile

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the management of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. It operates through the Hotel Ownership segment. Its properties are located in U.S., Brazil, Canada, and Mexico. The company was founded in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

