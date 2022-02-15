Polyient Games Governance Token Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.21 Million (PGT)

Polyient Games Governance Token (CURRENCY:PGT) traded 15.3% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Polyient Games Governance Token has a total market cap of $1.21 million and approximately $7,448.00 worth of Polyient Games Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Polyient Games Governance Token has traded 197.8% higher against the US dollar. One Polyient Games Governance Token coin can now be bought for about $60.38 or 0.00136260 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002259 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 10% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004109 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001110 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002258 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038119 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46.95 or 0.00105965 BTC.

Polyient Games Governance Token Profile

PGT is a coin. Its launch date was January 4th, 2018. Polyient Games Governance Token’s total supply is 20,000 coins. Polyient Games Governance Token’s official message board is medium.com/polyient-games . The official website for Polyient Games Governance Token is www.polyient.games . Polyient Games Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @Puregold_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Polyient Games is an investment firm focused on the non-fungible token (NFT) and blockchain gaming industries. It invests in startups that are building the infrastructure and applications that will scale the NFT asset class. In addition to its investment activities, Polyient is also building the Polyient Games Ecosystem (PG Ecosystem), a collaborative platform that aims to bring together all participants in the NFT market, ranging from blockchain games and major blockchain networks to NFT collectors and gamers. “

