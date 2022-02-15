Polymetal International (LON:POLY) Given Sector Perform Rating at Royal Bank of Canada

Polymetal International (LON:POLY)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reiterated by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,250 ($16.91) price objective on the mining company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.18% from the company’s previous close.

POLY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,400 ($18.94) target price on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,650 ($22.33) to GBX 1,400 ($18.94) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 1,450 ($19.62) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Polymetal International from GBX 1,200 ($16.24) to GBX 1,170 ($15.83) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,500 ($20.30) price target on shares of Polymetal International in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,361.67 ($18.43).

POLY opened at GBX 1,124.35 ($15.21) on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.98, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 2.00. Polymetal International has a fifty-two week low of GBX 1,014.14 ($13.72) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 1,737 ($23.50). The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,209.82 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 1,343.87. The stock has a market cap of £5.33 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.45.

Polymetal International plc operates as a precious metals mining company in Russia, Kazakhstan, East Asia, and Europe. The company operates through five segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, Kazakhstan, and Yakutia. It is involved in the exploration, extraction, processing, and reclamation of gold, silver, copper, zinc, and platinum group metals.

