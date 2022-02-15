POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Stake Lessened by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its holdings in POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,510,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,723 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 0.43% of POSCO worth $104,202,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,880 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $406,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 133.5% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 432 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth $25,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of POSCO by 1,346.9% in the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of POSCO in the third quarter worth $31,000.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 5th.

POSCO stock opened at $58.92 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a market capitalization of $20.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.06. POSCO has a one year low of $54.20 and a one year high of $92.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.93.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, December 10th. The basic materials company reported $7.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $18.57 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 8.29%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th were given a $0.876 dividend. This is an increase from POSCO’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $3.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 29th. POSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.55%.

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

