Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Stake Lowered by Bridger Management LLC

Bridger Management LLC lowered its holdings in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) by 36.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 310,098 shares of the company’s stock after selling 179,000 shares during the quarter. Post comprises 4.0% of Bridger Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Bridger Management LLC owned about 0.49% of Post worth $34,160,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $362,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Post by 3.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,226,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $245,275,000 after buying an additional 80,770 shares in the last quarter. Ossiam increased its position in Post by 13.6% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 2,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $222,000 after buying an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Post in the third quarter valued at $399,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Post by 14.2% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 77,471 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,534,000 after purchasing an additional 9,660 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.83% of the company’s stock.

In other Post news, Director Thomas C. Erb acquired 2,000 shares of Post stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $103.64 per share, for a total transaction of $207,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 1,877 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.94, for a total value of $187,587.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on POST. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Post from $128.00 to $122.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Post from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 22nd. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Post in a report on Tuesday, November 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.60.

Shares of NYSE:POST traded up $1.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.55. 1,286 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 464,898. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.38 and a beta of 0.76. The business’s fifty day moving average is $108.80 and its 200-day moving average is $107.53. Post Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $94.76 and a one year high of $118.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.51.

Post (NYSE:POST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Post had a net margin of 2.68% and a return on equity of 5.48%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current year.

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company. The firm engages in the operation of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, food service, food ingredient, active nutrition and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail and BellRing Brands.

