PotCoin Reaches One Day Volume of $15.00 (POT)

PotCoin (CURRENCY:POT) traded 5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 15th. PotCoin has a market capitalization of $1.70 million and $15.00 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PotCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0075 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get PotCoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,043.45 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,144.05 or 0.07138516 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $129.76 or 0.00294619 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $337.79 or 0.00766937 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.87 or 0.00013329 BTC.

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00009842 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00074561 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $180.75 or 0.00410401 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $96.47 or 0.00219031 BTC.

About PotCoin

POT is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ProofofStakeVelocity hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 227,390,044 coins. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin . The Reddit community for PotCoin is /r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . PotCoin’s official website is www.potcoin.com . PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @PotCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin is another scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds. “

Buying and Selling PotCoin

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for PotCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PotCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.