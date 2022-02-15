Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) Shares Acquired by Beryl Capital Management LLC

Beryl Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:XPDI) by 89.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,679,552 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,268,372 shares during the period. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition comprises approximately 1.9% of Beryl Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Beryl Capital Management LLC owned approximately 26.52% of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition worth $27,090,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $81,000. Easterly Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $101,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $105,000. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $108,000. Finally, Meridian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:XPDI traded down $0.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $10.20. The company had a trading volume of 2,148,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,561,700. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.25 and a 12 month high of $14.98. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.04.

XPDI has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 8th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $18.75 target price for the company.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

