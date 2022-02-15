PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by MKP Capital Management L.L.C.

MKP Capital Management L.L.C. decreased its holdings in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 47.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 41,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 37,543 shares during the quarter. PPG Industries makes up 0.7% of MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. MKP Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $5,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PPG. State Street Corp raised its stake in PPG Industries by 5.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,603,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,969,907,000 after buying an additional 601,191 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the second quarter valued at approximately $94,092,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its stake in PPG Industries by 140.8% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 876,200 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $125,305,000 after buying an additional 512,350 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 21.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,591,113 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $227,544,000 after buying an additional 283,110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in PPG Industries by 27.2% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,232,434 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $176,250,000 after buying an additional 263,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PPG traded up $2.48 on Tuesday, reaching $151.75. 7,481 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,471,720. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $132.10 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $162.55 and its 200-day moving average is $159.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.03 billion, a PE ratio of 24.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.96.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.06. PPG Industries had a return on equity of 25.85% and a net margin of 8.56%. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.42 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 39.27%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PPG. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on PPG Industries from $199.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered PPG Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 22nd. Mizuho lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $187.00 to $182.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on PPG Industries from $174.00 to $169.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $176.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $178.77.

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

