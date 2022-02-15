PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) Stock Position Cut by Voya Investment Management LLC

Voya Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in PPL Co. (NYSE:PPL) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 310,566 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,720 shares during the period. Voya Investment Management LLC’s holdings in PPL were worth $8,658,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its position in shares of PPL by 74.6% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,156 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 86.7% during the 3rd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,240 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of PPL during the 3rd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of PPL by 56.7% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,031 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PPL opened at $28.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $21.82 billion, a PE ratio of -16.58 and a beta of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $29.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 2.49 and a current ratio of 2.62. PPL Co. has a twelve month low of $26.15 and a twelve month high of $30.72.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.415 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $1.66 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.86%. PPL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -97.08%.

In related news, CEO Vincent Sorgi sold 29,624 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.55, for a total value of $875,389.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO Gregory N. Dudkin sold 5,432 shares of PPL stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.29, for a total value of $159,103.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of PPL from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PPL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 24th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of PPL from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. TheStreet raised shares of PPL from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of PPL from $31.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.10.

PPL Corp. engages in the generation, transmission and distribution of electricity. It operates through the following segments: U.K. Regulated, Kentucky Regulated and Pennsylvania Regulated. The U.K. Regulated segment includes regulated electricity distribution operations of Western Power Distribution.

