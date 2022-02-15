Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) Short Interest Up 67.5% in January

Presidio Property Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:SQFT) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,800 shares, a growth of 67.5% from the January 15th total of 16,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 73,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Presidio Property Trust by 567.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 6,674 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 2nd quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Presidio Property Trust during the 4th quarter worth $44,000. 6.37% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQFT opened at $3.63 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. Presidio Property Trust has a one year low of $2.63 and a one year high of $5.63.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 6th were paid a dividend of $0.052 per share. This represents a $0.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.73%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 3rd.

Separately, Aegis decreased their price target on Presidio Property Trust from $3.00 to $2.75 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 15th.

Presidio Property Trust Company Profile

The Company is an internally managed, diversified REIT (formerly named NetREIT). The Company acquires, owns and manages a geographically diversified portfolio of real estate assets including office, industrial, retail and model home residential properties leased to homebuilders located throughout the United States.

