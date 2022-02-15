Primecoin (XPM) Price Down 3.2% This Week

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 53.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Primecoin has a total market cap of $2.37 million and $824.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Primecoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0599 or 0.00000137 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000139 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00006107 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XPM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 39,613,712 coins. The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official website is primecoin.io . Primecoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Primecoin, or XPM, involves a new type of proof-of-work based on searching for prime numbers. Primecoin was created by Sunny King – who also created Peercoin. The block time is one minute and th total number of coins is 3299976 with dynamic difficulty retargetting. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Primecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

