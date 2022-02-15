Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF (NASDAQ:USMC) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 32,300 shares, a growth of 64.0% from the January 15th total of 19,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 258,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:USMC opened at $41.27 on Tuesday. Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $34.74 and a 52 week high of $44.79. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.08.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 4,045.7% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 35,993,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,595,100,000 after buying an additional 35,125,695 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 596,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,422,000 after buying an additional 223,814 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 156,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,923,000 after purchasing an additional 5,822 shares during the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 153,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,815,000 after purchasing an additional 13,395 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in Principal U.S. Mega-Cap ETF by 8.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,898,000 after purchasing an additional 11,742 shares during the last quarter.

