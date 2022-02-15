Procore Technologies (PCOR) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Procore Technologies (NASDAQ:PCOR) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

NASDAQ:PCOR opened at $66.44 on Tuesday. Procore Technologies has a 52-week low of $56.00 and a 52-week high of $108.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.06 and a 200 day moving average of $84.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 3.74 and a quick ratio of 3.74.

In related news, CTO Sam Crigman sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.39, for a total transaction of $26,817.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 1,979 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.45, for a total value of $159,210.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 123,937 shares of company stock worth $10,052,863.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 822.8% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 525,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,008,000 after purchasing an additional 468,367 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in Procore Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,657,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 491.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 192,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,399,000 after purchasing an additional 160,015 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 437.1% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 163,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after purchasing an additional 133,125 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Procore Technologies by 248.1% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 29,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,372,000 after purchasing an additional 21,138 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.98% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Procore Technologies from $113.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Procore Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.00.

Procore Technologies Company Profile

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products. The company enables stakeholders in the construction industry, such as owners, general contractors, specialty contractors, architects, and engineers, to collaborate on construction projects.

