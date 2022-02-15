Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Sells $25,200.00 in Stock

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Peter Anevski sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $25,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, January 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 21,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.17, for a total value of $1,074,570.00.
NASDAQ PGNY traded up $0.55 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.28. 425,064 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 847,805. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.87 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $44.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $52.16. Progyny, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.45 and a 1 year high of $68.32.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in Progyny by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 14,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $810,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 6,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 17,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Progyny by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd now owns 4,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the last quarter. 90.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
