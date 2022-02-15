Project Pai (PAI) Price Hits $0.0035 on Top Exchanges

Project Pai (CURRENCY:PAI) traded up 8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 15th. Project Pai has a total market cap of $5.56 million and $1.10 million worth of Project Pai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Project Pai coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000008 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Project Pai has traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Project Pai alerts:

Arweave (AR) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.51 or 0.00078348 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002263 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.40 or 0.00016792 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0082 or 0.00000019 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0886 or 0.00000201 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000023 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

My Master War (MAT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000429 BTC.

Project Pai Profile

PAI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Project Pai’s total supply is 1,794,079,190 coins and its circulating supply is 1,590,988,389 coins. The Reddit community for Project Pai is /r/ProjectPai and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Project Pai’s official website is projectpai.com . Project Pai’s official Twitter account is @projectpai and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Project Pai is medium.com/project-pai

According to CryptoCompare, “Project PAI is developing an open-source, blockchain-based platform designed to allow everyone to create, manage, and use their own Personal Artificial Intelligence (PAI). The PAI Blockchain Protocol (PAI blockchain) enables a decentralized AI economy where application developers can create products and services that will be beneficial to the PAI ecosystem and users can contribute their PAI data to improve and enhance the platform’s AI neural network. In addition, companies and developers can easily create their own token on top of the PAI blockchain to facilitate interaction and transactions in their own unique experiences. PAI is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the Sha256 algorithm. “

Project Pai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Pai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Pai should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Pai using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Project Pai Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Project Pai and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.