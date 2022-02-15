Prometeus (PROM) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $3.66 Million

Prometeus (CURRENCY:PROM) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Prometeus has a total market capitalization of $170.52 million and $3.66 million worth of Prometeus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Prometeus has traded 0.5% lower against the dollar. One Prometeus coin can now be purchased for $10.37 or 0.00023527 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002268 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00004073 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001113 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002269 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.89 or 0.00038342 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $46.65 or 0.00105893 BTC.

Prometeus Coin Profile

PROM is a coin. It launched on May 19th, 2019. Prometeus’ total supply is 19,250,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,450,000 coins. Prometeus’ official website is prometeus.io . The official message board for Prometeus is medium.com/prometeus-network . Prometeus’ official Twitter account is @prometeusnet

According to CryptoCompare, “Prometeus Network is a secure and decentralized ecosystem designed to solve real-world problems in data brokerage, created for the Influencer Marketing, Medical and Insurance data market industries. Prometeus Network is developed by Prometeus Labs. A company existing out of data scientists and entrepreneurs who have been working for more than 15 years on machine learning, business development, and marketing. “

Prometeus Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Prometeus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Prometeus should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Prometeus using one of the exchanges listed above.

