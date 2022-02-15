ProPetro (PUMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect ProPetro to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

PUMP opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 3.08.

Get ProPetro alerts:

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 1,948.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 6,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 5,846 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG raised its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 70,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after purchasing an additional 7,631 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ProPetro by 47.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 81,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $663,000 after acquiring an additional 26,230 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in shares of ProPetro by 141.7% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 89,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after acquiring an additional 52,569 shares in the last quarter. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. lifted its position in ProPetro by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 131,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,065,000 after acquiring an additional 23,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.02% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for ProPetro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProPetro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.