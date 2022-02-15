ProPetro (PUMP) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect ProPetro to post earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
PUMP opened at $12.46 on Tuesday. ProPetro has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $13.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.18 and a beta of 3.08.
In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total transaction of $357,630.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.
ProPetro Company Profile
ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.
