ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

ProShares UltraPro QQQ (NASDAQ:TQQQ) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 14,460,000 shares, a growth of 68.1% from the January 15th total of 8,600,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 111,395,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.1 days.

NASDAQ TQQQ opened at $53.43 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $72.09. ProShares UltraPro QQQ has a twelve month low of $37.51 and a twelve month high of $91.68.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TQQQ. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,728,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in ProShares UltraPro QQQ by 228.7% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,151 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,611,000 after purchasing an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $95,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Finally, RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares UltraPro QQQ during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000.

Proshares UltraPro QQQ ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results, before fees and expenses that correspond to triple (300%) the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index (the Index). The Fund invests in equity securities, derivatives, such as futures contracts, swap agreements, and money market instruments.

