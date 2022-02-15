PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY) Stock Price Down 1%

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)’s stock price dropped 1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.83 and last traded at $9.83. Approximately 1,022 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 33% from the average daily volume of 766 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.93.

The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $9.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.37.

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PSGTY)

PT Semen Indonesia (Persero) Tbk engages in the production and distribution of cement. It operates through Cement Production and Non-Cement Production segments. The Cement Production segment manufactures and support cement production. The Non-Cement Production segment consist of limestone and clay mining, cement bag manufacturing, industrial real estate, readymix concrete, IT services, logistics, and trading.

