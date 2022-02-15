Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.54 Per Share

Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 15th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of 0.54 per share by the utilities provider on Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. This is a positive change from Public Service Enterprise Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51.

Public Service Enterprise Group has raised its dividend by 13.3% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 11 consecutive years. Public Service Enterprise Group has a payout ratio of 55.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect Public Service Enterprise Group to earn $3.48 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.6%.

PEG traded up $0.04 on Tuesday, reaching $64.81. The company had a trading volume of 113,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,223. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.84. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $53.77 and a 52-week high of $68.06. The company has a market cap of $32.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.07, a P/E/G ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.84.

In other Public Service Enterprise Group news, VP Rose M. Chernick sold 400 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total transaction of $25,060.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ralph Izzo sold 9,883 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total value of $624,506.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 45,119 shares of company stock valued at $2,933,999. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Public Service Enterprise Group stock. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group Incorporated (NYSE:PEG) by 15.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 104,532 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,808 shares during the quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Public Service Enterprise Group were worth $6,975,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. 70.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $71.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Public Service Enterprise Group from $67.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Evercore ISI upgraded Public Service Enterprise Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $71.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp upped their price target on Public Service Enterprise Group from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.20.

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

