Public Storage (PSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) is scheduled to be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 22nd. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $3.43 per share for the quarter. Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of PSA stock opened at $355.64 on Tuesday. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $226.54 and a 52-week high of $377.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.49, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $360.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.05.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on PSA shares. Raymond James upgraded Public Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $350.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Wolfe Research upgraded Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $359.00 to $385.00 in a report on Monday, December 20th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Public Storage from $353.00 to $380.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

In other Public Storage news, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 10.87% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Public Storage stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 25,690 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,722,000. 97.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

