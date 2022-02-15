PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) Insider Amar K. Goel Sells 24,000 Shares

PubMatic, Inc. (NASDAQ:PUBM) insider Amar K. Goel sold 24,000 shares of PubMatic stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.85, for a total value of $716,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of PUBM stock traded up $2.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $31.79. The company had a trading volume of 1,102,160 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,100,670. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.72 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05. The company has a market capitalization of $1.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40. PubMatic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.56 and a 12-month high of $76.96.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on PUBM. Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on PubMatic from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on PubMatic from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on PubMatic from $47.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Raymond James upped their price target on PubMatic from $43.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PubMatic from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.67.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 30.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of PubMatic by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PubMatic in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.40% of the company’s stock.

About PubMatic

PubMatic, Inc provides a cloud infrastructure platform that enables real-time programmatic advertising transactions for Internet content creators and advertisers worldwide. The company's solutions include PubMatic Cloud, which offers a customizable platform as a service; Openwrap, a header bidding solution that provides enterprise-grade management and analytics tools; Openwrap OTT, a header bidding management solution for OTT; Openwrap SDK, a header bidding solution for in-app developers; private marketplace solutions; and media buyer consoles.

