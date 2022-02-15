PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Shares Bought by Franklin Resources Inc.

Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) by 140.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 284,251 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 165,869 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.11% of PulteGroup worth $13,053,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,786,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $699,526,000 after purchasing an additional 158,251 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,450,380 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $250,281,000 after purchasing an additional 14,304 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,276,368 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $178,791,000 after purchasing an additional 208,601 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,662,418 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $145,286,000 after acquiring an additional 9,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 13.1% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,380,009 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $129,877,000 after acquiring an additional 276,351 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.28% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on PHM shares. Bank of America started coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a report on Monday, November 8th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of PulteGroup from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of PulteGroup from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $65.20.

PulteGroup stock opened at $47.82 on Tuesday. PulteGroup, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.31 and a 12-month high of $63.90. The company has a market capitalization of $11.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $53.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.71.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The construction company reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.20 billion. PulteGroup had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 24.55%. The company’s revenue was up 36.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. Analysts forecast that PulteGroup, Inc. will post 7.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. PulteGroup’s payout ratio is currently 9.27%.

PulteGroup announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, February 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire up to 7.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

About PulteGroup

PulteGroup, Inc engages in the homebuilding business. The firm is also involved in mortgage banking and title and insurance brokerage operations. It operates through the Homebuilding and Financial services business segments. The Homebuilding segment includes operations from Connecticut, Maryland, Massachusetts, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kentucky, Michigan, Minnesota, Missouri, Ohio, Texas, Arizona, California, Nevada, New Mexico, and Washington.

