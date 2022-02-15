Puregold Price Club (OTCMKTS:PGCMF) Stock Price Down 13.4%

Puregold Price Club, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)’s stock price fell 13.4% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.71 and last traded at $0.71. 100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 94% from the average session volume of 1,640 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.82.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.73 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.78.

Get Puregold Price Club alerts:

Puregold Price Club Company Profile (OTCMKTS:PGCMF)

Puregold Price Club, Inc engages in the trading of goods through the operation of supermarkets. It provides consumer products, such as canned goods, housewares, toiletries, dry goods, food products, pharmaceutical, and medical goods on a wholesale and retail basis. The company was founded on September 8, 1998 and is headquartered in Manila, Philippines.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Puregold Price Club Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Puregold Price Club and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.