Putnam Investments LLC Acquires 19,118 Shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 34.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,997 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 19,118 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,087,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LNC. Amundi acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln National during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,694,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Lincoln National by 76.8% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,582,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $99,440,000 after buying an additional 687,151 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Lincoln National by 56.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,482,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $101,927,000 after acquiring an additional 532,612 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Lincoln National by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,784,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $614,843,000 after acquiring an additional 410,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in Lincoln National by 12.1% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,915,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $183,219,000 after acquiring an additional 314,291 shares during the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LNC has been the topic of several research reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a report on Friday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Lincoln National from $73.00 to $72.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $88.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Lincoln National in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $80.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Lincoln National from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.93.

LNC stock opened at $70.94 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $12.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.61, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a quick ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Lincoln National Co. has a 12-month low of $52.99 and a 12-month high of $77.57. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.61.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.34). Lincoln National had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $4.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.70 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Lincoln National Co. will post 10.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corp. is a holding company, which operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses through its subsidiary companies. It provides advice and solutions that help empower people to take charge of their financial lives with confidence and optimism. The company operates through the following segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, Group Protection, and Other Operations.

