Putnam Investments LLC Acquires Shares of 63,529 Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 63,529 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. Amundi purchased a new stake in Omnicom Group during the second quarter valued at about $244,544,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 50.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,162,139 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $301,589,000 after buying an additional 1,390,259 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 81.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,279,689 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $182,353,000 after buying an additional 1,023,155 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 192.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,192,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $95,358,000 after buying an additional 784,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 31.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,558,062 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $204,619,000 after buying an additional 607,863 shares in the last quarter. 91.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Omnicom Group stock opened at $84.74 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The company has a market capitalization of $18.01 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.31. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $91.61.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. The business had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. Omnicom Group had a net margin of 9.79% and a return on equity of 36.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.90 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 21st were paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.30%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 20th. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.61%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Wolfe Research lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Omnicom Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.75.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.