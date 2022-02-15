Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Holdings in CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 359,620 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 13,220 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.17% of CNX Resources worth $4,538,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. M&T Bank Corp lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 34.2% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 21,167 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 5,399 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 5.2% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 394,375 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,977,000 after purchasing an additional 19,558 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of CNX Resources during the second quarter worth $358,000. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 403.7% during the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,150,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $14,521,000 after purchasing an additional 922,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of CNX Resources by 0.5% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 486,758 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $6,143,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. 91.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
NYSE CNX opened at $16.10 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.73. CNX Resources Co. has a 52-week low of $10.41 and a 52-week high of $16.26. The company has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.91, a PEG ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.34.
CNX Resources Profile
CNX Resources Corp. is an independent natural gas exploration, development and production companies, with operations centered in the major shale formations of the Appalachian basin. The company deploys an organic growth strategy focused on responsibly developing its resource base. The firm operates through the Marcellus Shale, and Coalbed Methane segments.
