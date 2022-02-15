Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 19.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,899 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $4,754,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 6.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,475,179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,914,094,000 after purchasing an additional 483,211 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,991,290 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,565,343,000 after purchasing an additional 106,380 shares during the period. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.8% during the third quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 2,978,580 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $778,213,000 after purchasing an additional 163,153 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in FLEETCOR Technologies by 0.8% during the third quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,659,028 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $433,454,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,579,730 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $411,709,000 after acquiring an additional 155,036 shares during the period. 92.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLEETCOR Technologies stock opened at $244.69 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $231.14 and a 200-day moving average of $245.26. The stock has a market cap of $19.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.35. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $200.78 and a 52 week high of $295.36.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $3.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.59 by $0.13. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 30.48%. The firm had revenue of $802.26 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $768.85 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.92 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 30.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on FLT shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Mizuho decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $255.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on FLEETCOR Technologies from $304.00 to $306.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $313.00.

FLEETCOR Technologies Company Profile

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment solutions that enables businesses to control purchases and make payments. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, International, and Brazil. The company was founded by William Boatner Reily III and Ronald F.

