Putnam Investments LLC Boosts Stock Position in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTLA) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,373 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Intellia Therapeutics were worth $4,880,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in Intellia Therapeutics by 151.0% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 979,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $131,393,000 after purchasing an additional 589,302 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Intellia Therapeutics by 11.4% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,530,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,985,000 after purchasing an additional 565,430 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 64.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,146,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,742,000 after buying an additional 448,316 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 95.5% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 769,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $103,222,000 after buying an additional 375,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of Intellia Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 3rd quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,279,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,649,000 after buying an additional 304,439 shares in the last quarter. 84.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright increased their price objective on Intellia Therapeutics from $171.00 to $182.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Cowen initiated coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a report on Monday, January 31st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer raised shares of Intellia Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Monday, February 7th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intellia Therapeutics from $175.00 to $165.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, Brookline Capital Management started coverage on Intellia Therapeutics in a research report on Monday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.88.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTLA opened at $90.31 on Tuesday. Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.86 and a twelve month high of $202.73. The firm has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of -26.88 and a beta of 2.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $104.19 and a 200-day moving average of $127.84.

Intellia Therapeutics Company Profile

Intellia Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage genome editing company, which engages in the development of curative therapeutics using the CRISPR/Cas9 system. Its CRISPR/Cas9 system transforms medicine by both producing therapeutics that permanently edit and/or correct disease-associated genes in the human body with a single treatment course, and creates engineered cells that can treat oncological and immunological diseases.

