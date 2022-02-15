Putnam Investments LLC Buys Shares of 15,410 Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,410 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,578,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PSA. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Public Storage by 2,051.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23,838 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC purchased a new stake in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of Public Storage by 72.7% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 114 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Public Storage in the third quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in Public Storage in the third quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $349.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Public Storage from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $353.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Public Storage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $366.00 to $433.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $346.00 price target on shares of Public Storage in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of Public Storage from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Public Storage presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $345.77.

In other news, Director Heisz Leslie Stone sold 9,045 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $362.26, for a total transaction of $3,276,641.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, VP Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $339.18, for a total value of $8,479,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 10.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PSA opened at $355.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 2.02. Public Storage has a 1 year low of $226.54 and a 1 year high of $377.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $360.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $334.05. The firm has a market cap of $62.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.22.

About Public Storage

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

