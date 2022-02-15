Putnam Investments LLC Cuts Stake in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Putnam Investments LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH) by 72.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 78,437 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $4,265,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet during the third quarter worth about $36,000. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 133.3% during the 3rd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 280 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Zimmer Biomet during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Zimmer Biomet by 55.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 281 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on ZBH shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $165.00 to $125.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Zimmer Biomet from $140.00 to $121.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 8th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $145.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $146.96.

In other Zimmer Biomet news, insider Sang Yi sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.14, for a total transaction of $347,592.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $116.99 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.07, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $124.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.46. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $108.47 and a 52 week high of $180.36.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 7th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 10.39% and a return on equity of 12.67%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.11 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zimmer Biomet Company Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc provides musculoskeletal healthcare services. It operates through the following segments: Americas and Global Businesses, EMEA, and Asia Pacific. The Americas and Global Businesses segment consists of U.S. and includes other North, Central and South American markets for all product categories as well as the global results for the Dental products division.

