Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ)

Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) by 14.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 426,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 54,680 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned approximately 0.09% of New Residential Investment worth $4,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 20.4% in the third quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. now owns 1,820,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $20,028,000 after purchasing an additional 308,332 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 71.4% in the third quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 5,251,213 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,763,000 after purchasing an additional 2,187,816 shares during the last quarter. Applied Capital LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 37.9% in the second quarter. Applied Capital LLC now owns 18,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 5,048 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in New Residential Investment in the second quarter worth about $7,032,000. Finally, Capital Square LLC lifted its stake in New Residential Investment by 1.9% in the third quarter. Capital Square LLC now owns 350,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,828,000 after purchasing an additional 6,652 shares during the last quarter. 46.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get New Residential Investment alerts:

Shares of NYSE NRZ opened at $10.51 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.67 and a beta of 1.85. New Residential Investment Corp. has a 1-year low of $8.98 and a 1-year high of $11.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.84.

New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $984.90 million. New Residential Investment had a return on equity of 13.53% and a net margin of 39.50%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that New Residential Investment Corp. will post 1.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 28th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.99%.

In related news, Director Robert Mcginnis acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.18 per share, for a total transaction of $100,720.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

NRZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of New Residential Investment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on New Residential Investment from $12.50 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JMP Securities upped their target price on New Residential Investment from $11.00 to $11.50 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, October 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded New Residential Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on New Residential Investment from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.50.

New Residential Investment Profile

New Residential Investment Corp. is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing and actively managing, investments related to residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, Consumer Loans and Corporate.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NRZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ).

Receive News & Ratings for New Residential Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New Residential Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.