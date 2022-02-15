Putnam Investments LLC Grows Stock Position in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its stake in Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI) by 16.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 287,060 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,360 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.57% of Lakeland Bancorp worth $5,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 21,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $383,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 28,149 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after buying an additional 1,159 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 26,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 1,680 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,146,000 after buying an additional 1,820 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lakeland Bancorp by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 36,491 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $638,000 after buying an additional 2,091 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Bancorp alerts:

LBAI stock opened at $18.26 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $924.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.89. Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. has a 12-month low of $14.87 and a 12-month high of $20.69. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.02.

Lakeland Bancorp (NASDAQ:LBAI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.03. Lakeland Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 33.98%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.37 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th will be given a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 4th. Lakeland Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.35%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Lakeland Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th.

Lakeland Bancorp Company Profile

Lakeland Bancorp, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of lending, depository, and related financial services. Its consumer banking services include checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, certificates of deposit, internet banking, secured and unsecured loans, consumer installment loans, mortgage loans, and safe deposit services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LBAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lakeland Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LBAI).

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.