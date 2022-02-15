Putnam Investments LLC Has $4.61 Million Position in 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET)

Putnam Investments LLC cut its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) by 79.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 266,050 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 1,038,573 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.20% of 21Vianet Group worth $4,605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VNET. TT International Asset Management LTD increased its holdings in shares of 21Vianet Group by 25.2% during the 3rd quarter. TT International Asset Management LTD now owns 12,106,908 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $209,570,000 after acquiring an additional 2,439,909 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 64.0% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,875,915 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $67,092,000 after purchasing an additional 1,512,553 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 2,650,258 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $45,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,295,947 shares during the period. Blackstone Inc boosted its stake in 21Vianet Group by 13.7% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 9,702,130 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $222,664,000 after purchasing an additional 1,167,494 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new stake in 21Vianet Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $22,469,000. 72.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:VNET opened at $7.50 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $8.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $14.10. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.81 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. 21Vianet Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.28 and a fifty-two week high of $42.52.

21Vianet Group (NASDAQ:VNET) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 18th. The information technology services provider reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $242.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $238.32 million. 21Vianet Group had a negative return on equity of 6.61% and a negative net margin of 8.26%. Research analysts predict that 21Vianet Group, Inc. will post 0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

VNET has been the subject of several recent research reports. HSBC upgraded 21Vianet Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.40 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, November 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded 21Vianet Group from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.80 to $11.50 in a research note on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, 21Vianet Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.78.

VNET Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of carrier-neutral internet data center services. Its services include interconnectivity, colocation or data center managed hosting services, and cloud services. The company was founded by Sheng Chen and Jun Zhang on October 16, 1999 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

