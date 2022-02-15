Putnam Investments LLC Has $4.82 Million Stock Position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G)

Putnam Investments LLC boosted its position in Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) by 1,505.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,424 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,107 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.05% of Genpact worth $4,819,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of G. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 107.8% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,124,651 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $187,383,000 after purchasing an additional 2,139,851 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 86.3% during the third quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 3,091,183 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,150,000 after purchasing an additional 1,431,524 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 5.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,545,507 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $786,077,000 after purchasing an additional 909,038 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Genpact by 9,677.4% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 788,843 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $37,478,000 after purchasing an additional 780,775 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the second quarter worth approximately $26,952,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Genpact alerts:

In other Genpact news, SVP Heather White sold 15,204 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $792,888.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.73, for a total value of $253,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Genpact stock opened at $44.37 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.23, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.35. Genpact Limited has a 1-year low of $39.04 and a 1-year high of $54.03.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The business services provider reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 24.89% and a net margin of 9.52%. The business had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.04 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Genpact Limited will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.13%. This is a boost from Genpact’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Genpact’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.51%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on G. Cowen cut shares of Genpact from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Genpact from $48.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Genpact in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Genpact from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Genpact from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.71.

About Genpact

Genpact Ltd. engages in the business process management, outsourcing, shared services and information outsourcing. The company operates through the following segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance (BCMI), Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences, and Healthcare (CGRLH) and High Tech, Manufacturing, and Services (HMS).

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding G? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genpact Limited (NYSE:G).

Receive News & Ratings for Genpact Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genpact and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.