Putnam Investments LLC Invests $4.44 Million in International Paper (NYSE:IP)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Paper (NYSE:IP) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 79,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,441,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 391,110 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $18,096,000 after acquiring an additional 16,114 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp increased its position in shares of International Paper by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 69,209 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,243,000 after acquiring an additional 7,952 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of International Paper by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 139,667 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,972,000 after acquiring an additional 2,866 shares during the period. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in International Paper by 48.0% in the second quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 45,505 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after purchasing an additional 14,758 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ontario Teachers Pension Plan Board purchased a new stake in International Paper in the second quarter valued at $410,000. 81.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IP opened at $46.23 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $47.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.83. International Paper has a 12-month low of $43.87 and a 12-month high of $65.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.71, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.94.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.11). International Paper had a return on equity of 17.83% and a net margin of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $5.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. International Paper’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that International Paper will post 4.32 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.4625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 17th. This represents a $1.85 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.00%. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.57%.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of International Paper from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of International Paper from $44.00 to $41.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 28th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of International Paper in a report on Friday, November 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of International Paper from $78.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $49.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.64.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment is involved in manufacturing containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

