Putnam Investments LLC Invests $4.64 Million in WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Putnam Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 93,034 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,636,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in WestRock by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its stake in WestRock by 147.9% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its stake in WestRock by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth $69,000. Finally, Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in WestRock during the 3rd quarter worth $74,000. Institutional investors own 84.14% of the company’s stock.

WRK has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on WestRock from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. TheStreet upgraded WestRock from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $84.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.82.

NYSE WRK opened at $45.79 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. WestRock has a twelve month low of $41.85 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The company has a market cap of $12.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day moving average is $47.89.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that WestRock will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is presently 32.05%.

WestRock Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

