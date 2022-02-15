Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 79.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,065 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 63,315 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $4,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LH. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 2,150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 95.7% in the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 90 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Laboratory Co. of America by 27,486.7% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,276 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 8,246 shares during the period. SouthState Corp purchased a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, Director Dwight Gary Gilliland sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.26, for a total transaction of $151,130.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 161 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.81, for a total transaction of $43,761.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 865 shares of company stock worth $251,477 in the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Laboratory Co. of America stock opened at $272.68 on Tuesday. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12-month low of $230.89 and a 12-month high of $317.17. The company has a market capitalization of $26.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $287.17 and its 200 day moving average price is $289.57.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The medical research company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.73 by $1.04. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 16.69% and a return on equity of 31.56%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $10.56 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 27.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on LH shares. Citigroup boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $344.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $340.00 to $320.00 in a report on Friday. Mizuho boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $332.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Laboratory Co. of America from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $292.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, February 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Laboratory Co. of America currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.34.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

