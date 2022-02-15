Putnam Investments LLC Lowers Stock Position in Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS)

Putnam Investments LLC reduced its stake in shares of Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS) by 26.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,752 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,314 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC owned 1.19% of Kura Sushi USA worth $4,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of KRUS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Kura Sushi USA by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,783 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,474,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 4.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 156,733 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,958,000 after purchasing an additional 7,219 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 59,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 1,041 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Kura Sushi USA by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 34,891 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,326,000 after purchasing an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp purchased a new position in Kura Sushi USA in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $521,000. 33.56% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kura Sushi USA alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on KRUS. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Kura Sushi USA from $70.00 to $80.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $62.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $50.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on Kura Sushi USA from $46.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kura Sushi USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.33.

NASDAQ KRUS opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $476.47 million, a P/E ratio of -83.15 and a beta of 2.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $59.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.68. Kura Sushi USA, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.02 and a fifty-two week high of $85.62.

Kura Sushi USA (NASDAQ:KRUS) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.02. Kura Sushi USA had a negative return on equity of 21.49% and a negative net margin of 6.12%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.71) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Kura Sushi USA, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kura Sushi USA Profile

Kura Sushi USA, Inc engages in the operation of technology-enabled Japanese restaurant concept. It offers a distinctive dining experience by serving authentic Japanese cuisine through an engaging revolving sushi service model. The company was founded by Hajime Uba in 2008 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KRUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kura Sushi USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:KRUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Kura Sushi USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kura Sushi USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.