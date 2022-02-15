Putnam Investments LLC Purchases 23,397 Shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI)

Putnam Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Crown Castle International Corp. (REIT) (NYSE:CCI) by 1,286.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,216 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,397 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle International were worth $4,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Crown Castle International by 1,007.1% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 155 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the period. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Crown Castle International during the third quarter worth approximately $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 41.4% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 280 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, City Holding Co. grew its position in Crown Castle International by 61.6% during the third quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 286 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $167.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $72.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.49. Crown Castle International Corp. has a 12-month low of $146.15 and a 12-month high of $209.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $189.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $186.59.

Crown Castle International (NYSE:CCI) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.63 billion. Crown Castle International had a return on equity of 13.46% and a net margin of 18.28%. Crown Castle International’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Crown Castle International Corp. will post 7.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be given a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 14th. Crown Castle International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 220.23%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on CCI. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Crown Castle International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $226.00 to $203.00 in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Citigroup increased their price target on Crown Castle International from $200.00 to $204.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays raised their target price on Crown Castle International from $215.00 to $221.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Crown Castle International from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $200.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Crown Castle International from $209.00 to $204.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Crown Castle International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $201.00.

Crown Castle International Corp. is a real estate investment trust company, which engages in the provision of access to wireless infrastructure via long-term contacts. It operates through the following segments: Towers and Fiber. The Towers segment offers access, including space or capacity towers dispersed throughout the United States.

