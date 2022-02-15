Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Position in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Putnam Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 131,654 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,705,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned about 0.16% of Cytokinetics at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYTK. FMR LLC grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 3.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,926,824 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $15,589,000 after buying an additional 73,141 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the third quarter worth about $239,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 2.7% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 38,753 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $767,000 after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 23.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 26,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $598,000 after buying an additional 5,003 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Cytokinetics by 19.1% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 29,799 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $589,000 after buying an additional 4,778 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ CYTK opened at $40.34 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.76. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $17.72 and a fifty-two week high of $47.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.05 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 6.12 and a quick ratio of 6.12.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, December 10th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Cytokinetics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. JMP Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $74.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.80.

In other Cytokinetics news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 29,032 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.21, for a total value of $1,196,408.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.86, for a total transaction of $338,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 87,364 shares of company stock worth $3,459,121. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company’s stock.

Cytokinetics, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm focuses on the discovery and development of muscle activators as potential treatment for debilitating diseases. It conducts a Phase 2 clinical trials program for tirasemtiv, including a Phase 2b clinical trial in patients with ALS, known as BENEFIT-ALS (Blinded Evaluation of Neuromuscular Effects and Functional Improvement with Tirasemtiv in ALS).

