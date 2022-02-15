Putnam Investments LLC Purchases New Stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN)

Putnam Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Nielsen Holdings plc (NYSE:NLSN) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 263,209 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,051,000. Putnam Investments LLC owned 0.07% of Nielsen at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nielsen by 27.3% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,454,581 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $296,574,000 after buying an additional 3,317,439 shares during the period. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its position in Nielsen by 34,376.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 3,270,798 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,767,000 after buying an additional 3,261,311 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Nielsen by 293.1% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,964,454 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $76,078,000 after buying an additional 2,955,840 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Nielsen by 279.0% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,538,600 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $62,628,000 after buying an additional 1,868,836 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi bought a new position in Nielsen during the 2nd quarter worth $41,532,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.43% of the company’s stock.

Nielsen stock opened at $17.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78. Nielsen Holdings plc has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $28.42. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.23 and a beta of 1.43.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 2nd. Nielsen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.01%.

NLSN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Truist Financial cut Nielsen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Nielsen from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $23.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet raised Nielsen from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nielsen from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Nielsen from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $25.00 to $19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.89.

Nielsen Holdings Plc engages in the provision of global marketing data collection and analytics services. It operates through the Connect, Media, and Corporate business segments. The Connect segment consists principally of market research information and analytical services. The Media segment handles television, radio, online and mobile audience and advertising measurement, and corresponding analytics.

