Putnam Investments LLC Raises Holdings in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Putnam Investments LLC grew its stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 36,439 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $5,062,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 21,151 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,938,000 after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares in the last quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of International Business Machines by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 8,538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Shelton Capital Management increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 16.8% during the third quarter. Shelton Capital Management now owns 66,952 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,302,000 after purchasing an additional 9,615 shares in the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 3.3% during the third quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 65,381 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,083,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines by 38.8% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 108,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,050,000 after purchasing an additional 30,294 shares in the last quarter. 55.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IBM. Zacks Investment Research upgraded International Business Machines from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on International Business Machines in a research note on Sunday, January 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on International Business Machines from $151.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on International Business Machines from $153.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI initiated coverage on International Business Machines in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They issued a “positive” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $146.45.

Shares of International Business Machines stock opened at $130.15 on Tuesday. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $114.56 and a 52 week high of $152.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.50, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $132.79.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The technology company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.30 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $16.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.96 billion. International Business Machines had a net margin of 8.11% and a return on equity of 42.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 10.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 10th. This represents a $6.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.04%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 103.31%.

International Business Machines Company Profile

International Business Machines Corp. is an information technology company, which provides integrated solutions that leverage information technology and knowledge of business processes. It operates through the following segments: Cloud and Cognitive Software, Global Business Services, Global Technology Services, Systems, and Global Financing.

