Putnam Investments LLC Raises Stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Putnam Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,429 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,201 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $4,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.2% during the third quarter. Alta Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,285 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $821,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of Workday by 23.0% during the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Workday by 1.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 3,011 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $752,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Workday by 0.3% during the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,752 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,186,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Workday by 31.6% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 246 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. 68.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Workday stock opened at $232.98 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $58.25 billion, a PE ratio of 2,588.95, a P/E/G ratio of 24.29 and a beta of 1.35. Workday, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $217.60 and a fifty-two week high of $307.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.10. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $257.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $263.03.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 18th. The software maker reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.32 billion. Workday had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 3.26%. Workday’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Workday, Inc. will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 590 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $285.51, for a total value of $168,450.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Gomez Luciano Fernandez sold 1,606 shares of Workday stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $271.31, for a total transaction of $435,723.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 729,652 shares of company stock valued at $190,285,531 in the last three months. 24.06% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on WDAY. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Workday from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $285.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Workday from $295.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 19th. Finally, upgraded shares of Workday to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $300.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Workday has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $329.07.

About Workday

Workday, Inc engages in the development of enterprise cloud applications for finance and human resources. It delivers financial management, human capital management and analytics applications designed for companies, educational institutions and government agencies.

