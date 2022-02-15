Putnam Investments LLC Reduces Holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Putnam Investments LLC decreased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 70.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 73,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 176,354 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,143,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,075,664,000 after acquiring an additional 4,409,756 shares in the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 88.1% in the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,284 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $438,000 after buying an additional 2,943 shares during the period. Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 90,951 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $6,353,000 after buying an additional 2,524 shares during the period. Zacks Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 499,091 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $34,862,000 after buying an additional 13,168 shares during the period. Finally, Lake Street Advisors Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 11.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 12,755 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $891,000 after buying an additional 1,260 shares during the period. 78.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 1,691 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total transaction of $108,037.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total transaction of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Maxim Group decreased their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Oppenheimer reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $100.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Gilead Sciences presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.06.

NASDAQ GILD opened at $61.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $69.61 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.45. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.82 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a market capitalization of $76.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.40, a PEG ratio of 0.46 and a beta of 0.36.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by ($0.90). Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 45.27% and a net margin of 22.80%. The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.78%. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is currently 57.61%.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

