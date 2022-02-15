Putnam Investments LLC Sells 11,366 Shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Putnam Investments LLC lessened its holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC) by 18.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 51,032 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,366 shares during the quarter. Putnam Investments LLC’s holdings in Toro were worth $4,972,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Kings Point Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Toro in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. SouthState Corp acquired a new position in Toro in the third quarter valued at about $57,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its stake in Toro by 46.8% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its stake in Toro by 23.1% in the third quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 746 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Toro by 39.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Shares of NYSE TTC opened at $98.14 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $10.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.96, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.75. The Toro Company has a 12 month low of $90.26 and a 12 month high of $118.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $97.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $101.84.

Toro (NYSE:TTC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 15th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $960.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $957.00 million. Toro had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 10.35%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Toro Company will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is an increase from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Toro’s payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

TTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Toro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. Bank of America downgraded Toro from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th.

Toro Company Profile

The Toro Co is in the business of designing, manufacturing, marketing, and selling professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through the following segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment consists of turf and landscape equipment, rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, snow & ice management equipment, and irrigation and lighting products.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.